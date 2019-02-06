JNU sedition case: Involvement of multiple accused, witnesses leading to delay in matter, Home ministry informs Parliament

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 4:27 PM

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi under sections 124-A/147/149/120-B/34 of IPC against some students and leaders of JNU in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate on January 14, 2019.

JNU sedition case: The sedition case involving some students of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) is exhaustive, involving many accused, witnesses and hence the matter is taking time, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi under sections 124-A/147/149/120-B/34 of IPC against some students and leaders of JNU in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate on January 14, 2019.

“As reported by Delhi Police, the investigation was exhaustive, involving many accused/suspects, exhibits and witnesses, and hence, the time taken,” he said replying to a written question on whether it is a fact that the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against JNU student leaders for sedition.

