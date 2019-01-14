JNU sedition case: Delhi Police files charge sheet, names Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid

former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case lodged in 2016 (IE)

The Delhi Police on Monday filed its charge sheet in the Patiala House court in the 2016 case of sedition, naming former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, among the 10 accused of holding an “anti-national” event on campus in February 2016. Others named in the charge sheet include Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool and Bashir Bhat.

The 12000-page charge sheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), & 120B (criminal conspiracy) https://t.co/WFxRIb3Sk7 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2019

Delhi Police has filed the charge sheet almost three years after it began investigations into the controversial sedition case against some JNU students for organising an event on February 9, 2016, to protest the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The FIR stated that “anti-national” slogans were allegedly raised at the event. The police alleged that Kanhaiya was inciting, being part of the mob shouting anti-India slogan.

Reacting to the development, Kanhaiya Kumar, questioned the timing of the filing of the charge sheet just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and alleged that it was politically motivated. “If the news is true that a charge sheet has been filed, I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of charge sheet after 3 years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country,” he told news agency ANI.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand has put up the charge sheet for consideration before a competent court on Tuesday.

More details awaited.