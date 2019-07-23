JNU sedition case: Court grants Delhi police time till September 18 to procure requisite sanctions

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others (PTI File photo)

A Delhi court has granted police time till September 18 to procure sanctions in the JNU sedition case to prosecute the varsity’s former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Tuesday passed the order after Delhi police told the court that no sanction has been received from authorities to prosecute Kumar and others.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.