JNU sedition case: BJP accuses AAP govt of trying to favour those who want to break India

JNU sedition case: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has accused the AAP govt of trying to favour those who want to break India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chided the Aam Aadmi Party for denying permission to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in the 2016 sedition case. The party has alleged that by denying prosecution sanction, the city government was trying to favour those who want to break India.

“They were raising slogans against the hanging of Afzal Guru, against India. Only terrorists can talk in such language. The Kejriwal government should make clear if it is standing with those who want to break India,” BJP leader and New Delhi MP, Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday.

Her remark comes in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comment that his government is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Lekhi also questioned if the AAP government has an “understanding with those who raised the controversial slogans” inside the JNU campus in February 2016.

“The Kejriwal government is causing interruptions in the judiciary’s work,” she said and wondered if Kejriwal was considering fielding the former JNU students in the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

“The JNU incident was a fit case to slap sedition charges,” she thundered.

Last week, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had alleged that the AAP government was delaying sanctioning prosecution implies that it feels anti-national slogans raised at the university are patriotic.

Earlier in February, a Delhi court had lashed out at the Delhi government over the delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. The court had observed that the government can’t sit on the file indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the AAP has accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics. “The BJP is not getting real issues to target the Delhi government and that is the reason the party is indulging in dirty politics,” party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.