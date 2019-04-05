JNU sedition case: AAP govt says Delhi Police filed charge sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others in secret, hasty manner

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 12:12 PM

The AAP government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat It accused the police of filing the charge sheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority.

Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi government on Friday told a court here that the police filed the charge sheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case in a “hasty” and “secretive manner” and that it will take over a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar in the case.

The AAP government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat It accused the police of filing the charge sheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority. The court had earlier directed the state government to file a “proper reply”, citing a definite time-frame. DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

