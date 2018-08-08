JNU referendum: 93 per cent teachers vote for Vice Chancellor’s removal

The referendum, supervised by external observers, clearly showed that the current vice chancellor should not continue any further. (IE)

Over 90 per cent JNU teachers have voted against Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar in a referendum held today, supporting the demand for his ouster, the varsity’s teachers’ body claimed. The referendum, supervised by external observers, clearly showed that the current vice chancellor should not continue any further, JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said in a statement.

“As many as 93 per cent of the JNU teachers voted against the vice chancellor in the referendum,” it said. “Out of total 586 listed faculty members at JNU, 300 turned up to cast their votes. Among the voters, 279 teachers voted in favour of the VC being relieved,” it added. The teachers’ body alleged a “general atmosphere of fear” has been created by the current administration and individual teachers are being targeted and issued notices for expressing “dissent” on academic and other issues.

The teachers also gave a thumbs down to a demand by the varsity for a multi-crore loan from the government through the Higher Education Fund Agency (HEFA), the statement said. The HEFA loan was rejected by 96 per cent of the teachers who took part in the referendum, JNUTA said.