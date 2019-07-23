JNU ragging: Student from Bihar slapped, abused by PhD scholar inside campus, complaint filed

A JNU student has alleged that he was slapped and made to do sit-ups in the public by a senior.

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has alleged that one of his seniors slapped him and asked him to do sit-ups in the public. According to a report in The Indian Express, the 19-year-old student has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and anti-ragging quad of the university against his senior.

Police confirmed that a case has been filed by a JUN student against another student for ragging. “We received a PCR call and a complaint. We are inquiring and appropriate legal action will be taken as per the findings,” DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.

The report added that JNU’s anti-ragging squad has recorded the statements of both the complainant and accused.

According to the victim, the incident took place on July 18 near the Narmada dormitory inside the campus, a week after he joined the university’s bachelor programme.

The student said that he was asked to introduce himself by his senior, a PhD scholar. After this, the accused made fun of his native place. To this, the student resisted but his senior started abusing him and got aggressive. The victim reportedly hails from Bihar.

“I got admission on July 10 in BA German language and the incident took place on July 18 when I was in college. I came from Saraswathipuram gate and was near Narmada dormitory when I saw three students standing near a parked car. One of them, my senior, stopped me and asked for my ‘introduction’. He then started making fun of my region,” he told the daily.

The student said that when he resisted, his senior slapped him and asked him to do sit-ups. “I was shocked and unable to understand what was happening. His friends were laughing and he was abusing me,” the complainant said.

The student said that his senior asked him to greet him whenever “I saw him on college premises”.

“He then again abused me and asked me to go. He also sat in his car and left. I then made a PCR call. I was taken to Vasant Kunj (North) police station where I gave my complaint,” he said.

The complainant said that he also filed a complaint with the anti-ragging squad, V-C, chief security officer and the proctor.