JNU protests: Students lathi-charged while marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan against fee hike

The central government has partially rolled back the fee hike, but students have demanded a complete rollback. (ANI )

JNU fee hike row: The Delhi police on Monday lathi-charged JNU students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President over the recent fee hike. The police had allowed the students to march till Sarojini Nagar. However, the students after knowing that the police have cordoned off the area, tried to find different ways, creating ruckus and traffic on roads. To control the situation, the police stopped the students near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station. As per reports, the students confronted the police officials who then resorted to lathi-charge.

#WATCH: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/sAbuN05n2q — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

The police had appealed the students to carry out a peaceful protest but the situation went out of hand when the students tried to cross the barricades. In view of the protest march, security was beefed up around the university with roads leading to it were shut for traffic. The authorities had closed entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations. The Baba Gangnath Marg was also closed for vehicular traffic.

“As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said earlier on Twitter.

The students have been protesting over hostel fee hike and even called for a boycott of next semester exams. The central government has partially rolled back the fee hike, but students have demanded a complete rollback. Following the protests, the HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to find ways to restore normal functioning in the university and mediate between the students and the administration. The panel has already submitted its report but the ministry is yet to take a call on this.