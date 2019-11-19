JNU protests: Delhi police file FIR against protesting students, claims 30 personnel injured

JNU students block a road as they protest demanding a total roll back of the hostel fee hike, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

As the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students refuse to stop protests over hike in fees at the varsity, the Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a FIR in the matter. The police have filed the FIR against the protesters under relevant sections of the law. The ongoing protests by students have brought several parts of the national capital to a standstill.

The police have maintained that close to 30 police personnel and 15 students have been injured during the eight-hour long protest.

Earlier in the day, students have demanded that legal or administrative action should not be taken against protesters. Speaking on the issue, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said students have met joint secretary of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, GC Hosur, and urged him to make sure that no administrative action is taken against protesting students.

“Students have been getting notices through e-mail for these protests. But these protests are for a just cause and no student will pay even a single-rupee fine,” she she was quoted by PTI as saying. The students’ union have alleged that that the JNU registrar did not meet the members of panel, appointed by the HRD Ministry to mediate between protestors and the administration.

Students who are protesting since last three weeks have maintained that the protests would go on until the university agree to their demands.

“We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us,” Ghosh was further quoted by the agency as saying.