JNU student protests: Traffic hit; entry, exit gates at 4 major Delhi Metro stations shut

JNU students have been protesting against the draft hostel manual. (Photo/ANI)

JNU protests: The protest by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which has been continuing since last three weeks, spilled over Delhi roads on Monday. The national capital witnessed major traffic snarls as the protesting students tried to take out a march towards Parliament on the first day Winter Session of Parliament. Entry, exit gates at four major Metro stations in central Delhi had to be shut in the wake of the protest.

The Delh Metro Rail Corporation said it has closed Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat stations on the advice of Delhi Police till further notice. Trains are not halting at Lok Kalyan Marg and entry and exit gates have also been shut, DMRC said.

Traffic on Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg was badly hit due to the protest.

Earlier in the day, the police allowed JNU students to continue with their planned march to Parliament and had removed the barricades put up outside university’s gates. However, they later stopped from proceeding further.

JNU students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.