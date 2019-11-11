JNU protest: Students and police clash amid showdown over fee-hike decision

JNU students protest against fee hike. (Photo ANI)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has called for a university strike today to protest against various issues including fee hike. News agency ANI reported that students are protesting with placards in hands which reads “say no to massive fee hike”.

The police said that barricading has been done outside the university to prevent students from protesting on the city roads. Massive security arrangements are in place in the vicinity in view of the protest which coincides with the convocation. The varsity is hosting its third convocation today and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is the chief guest.

The JNUSU said that students are protesting against the “anti-student” policies of the administration. According to them, the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code for students.

Students said that they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn.

Meanwhile, clashes have erupted between the JNU students and Delhi Police near the varsity premises.

Last year, the JNU held its second convocation after a gap of 46 years. The JNUSU had called for boycotting the convocation as it accused VC M Jagadesh Kumar of muzzling their democratic rights. The first convocation of the JNU was held in 1972.