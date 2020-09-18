JNU legal expenses increased multifold since 2016: Report

Jawaharlal Nehru University

There has been a sharp rise in the legal expenses of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University since 2016. Also, the number of cases filed against the varsity in the Delhi High Court have increased significantly in the previous years.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the varsity at its Executive Council (EC) meeting on September 7 approved additional funds of Rs 30 lakh for legal expenses for the current fiscal. It was reported that most of the originally allocated amount of Rs 9.40 lakh for the purpose had been spent and bills of Rs 18 lakh are pending with the Legal Cell.

“Legal Cell of the University has been allocated Rs 9.40 lakh… to meet charges of University Legal Counsels. Out of the above amount, Rs 9.39 lakh has already been spent towards payment of legal counsels,” the agenda item for the EC reads.

“Additional funds of Rs 30 lakh may be allocated to clear pending bills and cater to future requirements during this financial year,” it further said.

In 2016-17, the JNU spent Rs 4.55 lakh on legal expenses. In 2017-18, the varsity spent Rs 2.72 lakh. However, in 2018-19, the expenses jumped almost four times to Rs 17.72 lakh, the IE report said. Data for 2019-20 was not available.

According to the Delhi High Court website, from 2016-20, 183 cases were filed against the JNU administration. It said that cases (disposed off and pending) filed against JNU from 2016 to 2020 were 28, 24, 52, 59 and 20, respectively.

On an average, 37 cases were filed every year. Between 2011 and 2015, a total of 47 cases were filed, averaging 9 cases per year. From 2011 to 15, the number of cases filed against JNU were 7, 3, 12, 14 and 11, respectively.

Notably, varsity teachers and students are at loggerheads with the administration since 2016 over a host of issues.

Sources told the IE that the JNU had employed ASGs in at least 50% cases and therefore expenses were rising.