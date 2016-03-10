JNU issue: Registrar accused of maligning image of institution

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday announced it was de-recognising Registrar Bhupinder Zutshi for his action against the university students and for maligning the image of the institution.

“Each day in the life of JNU is becoming miserable. When I read the registrar of the university is leaking information of his deposition before the enquiry committee to the press…. This is a shame really,” said JNUTA president Ajai Patnaik, while addressing an open house session at the administrative block.

“JNUTA has decided to derecognise the ‘officiating registrar’ from today (Wednesday) as he has completed 62 years today which is the actual age of retirement for any regular registrar in the university as per the statues,” the JNUTA said while passing the motion in presence of the teachers.

Zutshi, who has been under constant criticism from teachers and students, recently revealed his deposition to the ongoing high level enquiry committee to the press.

The teachers association for long has been demanding for Zutshi’s resignation for his alleged involvement for allowing police in the campus.

The JNU students association also has decided to take out a protest march to Parliament on March 15 demanding release of other two students, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. The two are at present under judicial custody in a sedition case.