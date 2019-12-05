JNU hostel fee hike: Students decide to boycott exams

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 1:17:43 PM

A general body meeting was held on Wednesday among the students' representatives of various schools and centres and it decided on Thursday morning to boycott all academic activities.

JNU hostel fee hike, JNU fee hike, JNU hostel fee hike protest, JNU fee hike protest, JNU students boycott examsThe students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike. (Reuters)

Jawaharlal Nehru University students have decided to boycott exams in protest over the hostel fee hike, according to a resolution adopted by the representatives of various schools and centres of the varsity.

A general body meeting was held on Wednesday among the students’ representatives of various schools and centres and it decided on Thursday morning to boycott all academic activities. The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. JNU hostel fee hike: Students decide to boycott exams
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Karnataka By Election Live: Voting underway in 15 Assembly seats, outcome to decide fate of BJP government
2Cabinet nod to citizenship bill: Much of Northeast exempted, cut-off date 2014-end
3Happy to breath air of freedom, says P Chidambaram after meeting Sonia Gandhi