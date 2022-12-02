JNU graffiti row: Varsity condemns ‘exclusivist tendencies’ on campus, orders probe

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration said it has taken a serious view of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms at its School of International Studies by some unknown elements on Thursday and ordered a probe into the incident.

Delhi | The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls & faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The Dean, School of International Studies & Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire & submit a report to VC at the earliest: JNU pic.twitter.com/5YFvrLWhjc — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

Also Read | India should think of ways to bring young girls back to education, says JNU VC



On Thursday, slogans such as “Brahmins Go Back”, “Go Back To Shakha” and “There will be blood”, among others were seen sprayed across the walls and staff room doors at the SIS.

In a statement issued yesterday, JNU’s Acting Registrar stated that the Dean, School of International Studies, and the Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the Vice Chancellor.

Also Read: JNU controversy exposes how public-funded universities are subsidising the rich along with the poor



“The Vice-Chancellor has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” the notice read.