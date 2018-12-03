JNU cracks down on teachers: Mark attendance or face salary cut, warns admin

The notice further informed that the varsity will be acting against all defaulters. (Twitter)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has launched a crackdown against its teachers who refuse to mark their attendance. After denying these teachers leaves, the institute has now said that not marking their attendance will now be directly linked to their salary payout. According to The Indian Express, the administration has claimed that the decision was taken at an Executive Council (EC) meeting. The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), on the other hand, has slammed the move and said that the claims made by the admin are false.

According to a circular issued by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar dated November 29, 2018, “The EC, in its 277th meeting held on November 20, noted that some of the faculty members have not been marking attendance despite clear instructions issued by the university, as per the decision of the EC, and suggested suitable action for violation of this rule… The Council reiterated that all faculty members must mark attendance in the attendance register maintained in the office of the Chairpersons or the Dean of the School concerned and that no self-certification for marking attendance must be permitted. The Council further decided that compulsory marking of attendance by faculty members should be linked with disbursal of salary of the faculty.”

The notice further informed that the varsity will be acting against all defaulters. “In view of the decisions taken by the EC in the matter of marking of attendance by faculty members, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that non-compliance of attendance will be linked with disbursal of salary… Non-compliance will invite appropriate action as per the decision of the EC.”

In view of the current situation, the JNUTA has called for an emergency general body meeting on December 4. Discussing the reason behind the adminsiatration’s decision on pay cuts, the teacher’s body alleged that the steps against them are being taken as the JNU administration had objected to its spending over the last two years. They also cited a financial report and alleged that JNU increased its security expenses by 89%. They further said that the hike in security expenses has been done even when the academic expenses had fallen substantially.