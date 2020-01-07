JNU attack: Violence is not a solution, says V-C M Jagadesh Kumar, promises normalcy soon

The registration process for the winter session has been restarted. (IE)

JNU clash: JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that violence was not a solution to any issue and what happened on Sunday in the campus was unfortunate. He said that JNU is known for debates and discussions to resolve any differences and he will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University. “The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University,” he was quoted as saying.

Kumar further informed that the registration process for the winter session has been restarted. “Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” he added. On Sunday evening, some masked men attacked the students and teachers, forcing the administration to call in the police to control the situation. In the clash for which those who are responsible are yet to be identified, over 30 students reported to have sustained injuries and are admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, the situation in the university was tense for the last few days as the students from Left had allegedly blocked the registration process for the winter session. The ABVP demanded the re-opening of the registration process, leading to the clash between both students’ outfits. Following the violence, JNU V-C came under attack for not acting in time despite knowing that all was not well on the campus.

Speaking on the developments, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said that the administration was trying to placate the angry students so that the registration process could be restarted. “The administration is in contact with the students who are protesting. It is a total myth that we do not talk to them,” he added. Meanwhile, a fringe right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken full responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Hindu Raksha Dal’s Pinky Chaudhary said that “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this”. “We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers,” he said.