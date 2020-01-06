JNU Attack: Student protests flare up across country, Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police commissioner | Top Updates

Students protesting at Mumbai’s Gateway of India against JNU campus attack. (Photo/ANI)

JNU Attack Update: Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed largescale violence on Sunday (January 5) evening when dozens of masked men barged inside the campus and thrashed several students. The group of attackers also vandalised property inside the campus. The sudden attack left several students and teachers injured. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh received severe head injuries in the rampage which continued for over an hour. The BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left parties have accused each other for the violence. The Delhi Police said it has received multiple complaints in connection with the violence will soon register FIR.

Latest Developments in JNU Attack:

1.) Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University to his office today in the wake of Sunday’s violent attack in JNU. Ministry of Human Resources has also asked JNU registrar Pramod Kumar for an immediate report on the violence. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appealed students to maintain peace and dignity of the university.

2.) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik late on Sunday and asked him to submit a report in connection with the campus violence.

3.) Soon after the attack, hundreds of students gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters and held a protest. The late night protest blocked the traffic at the busy ITO intersection.

4.) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who visited AIIMS to meet the injured students, slammed the government for the attack. “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children,” she wrote on Twitter after her hospital visit.

5.) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to condemn the JNU attack. “The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students,” Gandhi said.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

6.) Condemning the violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Delhi Police to restore peace in JNU. Kejriwal said he has spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who is monitoring the situation closely. “Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?” Kejriwal tweeted.

7.) Student protests flared up across India as soon as the news about JNU attack spread. Several students gathered at Mumbai’s Gateway of India and held a midnight protest chanting slogans demanding action against those behind the attack.

8.) Similar protests were witnessed at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Aligarh Muslim University, Patna University, Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

9.) So far no one has been detained in connection with the JNU campus attack. The Delhi Police has said it is probing the matter from all angles will soon file an FIR.

10.) The JNU has been witnessing protests for over two months now over the issue of fee hike. Left-affiliated students have been demanding roll back of the fee hike, however, the university administration insists that the hike is necessary to meet the ever rising cost of basic amenities such as water and electricity.