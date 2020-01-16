JNU again extends semester registration date, this time till January 17

Out of the about 8,500 students in JNU, on-campus accommodation in different hostels is provided to about 6,450. (IE)

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said on Thursday the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students. JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said students had approached the administration to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days.

“The deadline for registration for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, by paying late fees of up to Rs 500 one can register till February 9,” a senior university official said. “After February 9, the VC may consider written requests for registration and if deemed fit, grant permission for the same with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official said.

Out of the about 8,500 students in JNU, on-campus accommodation in different hostels is provided to about 6,450. The remaining students are day scholars, the VC said. Nearly 95 per cent of day scholars have cleared their semester dues, Kumar said, adding more than 65 per cent of students staying in the hostels on the campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges.

Many of the remaining hostel residents are returning to the campus from their homes, he added. “Since January 15 was the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush yesterday. Several students approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days,” the VC said. Following this, the university decided to push the deadline by two days to January 17.

All the schools and centres have announced their time-tables and are working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester academic requirements, the vice chancellor said. “The university has been doing everything possible to help the students continue their academic activities. A great number of faculty members are actively working to make sure that the academic interests of the students are addressed,” he stressed.