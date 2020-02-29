JNU admin to students: Don’t provide shelter to Delhi violence victims on campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University VC M Jagadesh Kumar. (ANI Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has urged the students not to give a call to provide refuse to riots victims on the campus. His appeal comes after JNUSU through a poster gave an open call to give shelter to Northeast Delhi violence victims on the campus.

“We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and affected people need to be provided with all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticised saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January,” he told news agency ANI.

“Safety and security are also very important that is why we have advised our students that please don’t give open calls to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. Instead, you can collect essential items from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the varsity administration had warned the JNUSU against providing shelter to the victims of the violence on the campus. JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar in a notice said that disciplinary action will be taken against students found involved in any such efforts.

“The JNU Students’ Union has no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter,” the notice said.

The administration claimed to receive multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU. The notice asked students to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research.

Violence in Northeast Delhi broke out on Sunday after pro and anti CAA protesters clash with each other in Jaffarabad. The violence has claimed 42 lives and left at least 200 injured.