JNU admin says doing security audit of hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said. The police on January 7 had requested the administration to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.
