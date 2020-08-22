  • MORE MARKET STATS

JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 3:50 PM

Soren's son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will undertake the test on Monday -- third time in two months.

The CM's wife and several other members at hi official residence will also undergo the test on Monday, the sources added.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM president Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi, along wit seven others in their household, have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

All of them are undergoing home quarantine, they said Samples of 29 people in Soren’s household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease.

Earlier, the CM had taken the test on two separate occasions — first time after coming in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease.

On Tuesday, state health minister Banna Gupta tested positive for the infection.

The CM’s wife and several other members at hi official residence will also undergo the test on Monday, the sources added.

