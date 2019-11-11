Jharkhand assembly election 2019: JMM candidate list 2019 Jharkhand – check full list here

JMM working president Hemant Soren (File Photo). He is the face of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly elections.

JMM candidate list 2019 Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its first list of three candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand. Party president Shibu Soren approved the names of Bhushan Tirkey (Gumla-ST), Chamra Linda (Bishunpur-ST) and Mithelesh Kumar Thakur (Garhwa). The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll alliance in the state. Former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren will be the alliance’s chief ministerial face. According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress will contest 31 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest on 43 seats.

JMM candidate list 2019 Jharkhand

1. Gumla (ST) – Bhushan Tirkey

2. Bishunpur (ST) – Chamra Linda

3. Thakur (Garhwa) – Mithelesh Kumar

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.