JKPSGA: Jammu and Kashmir government brings 88 new services under state’s Public Services Guarantee Act

Jammu and Kashmir government brings 88 new services under PSGA

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved inclusion of 88 new services under the state’s Public Services Guarantee Act to provide timely and hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens.

The approval for including the new services was given by the state administrative council (SAC) which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesman said.

“The SAC has approved the inclusion of 88 new services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (JKPSGA),” he said.

He said after the enactment of the JKPSGA, 95 services had been notified as public services and with the inclusion of these new 88 services, the number of public services brought under the ambit of Act has reached 183.

Three services of the tourism department have been brought under the ambit of the JKPSGA, 13 of the industries and commerce department, 12 of the handicrafts department, four of the geology and mining department and 27 of the labour and employment department, the spokesman said.

Two services have been brought under the ambit of JKPSGA in the forest department, one in the state pollution control board, two in the fire and emergency services, one in the public works department, four in the food civil supplies and consumer affairs department and one in the finance department, he said.

Four services of the agriculture production department, one of the revenue department, three in J-K Employees Provident Fund Organization and 10 in the housing and urban development department have been brought under the services Act, the spokesman said.

“The decision is a step forward in providing timely and hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens across various departments/agencies within a stipulated time frame. Most of the services are to be provided online which shall expedite the delivery of these services,” he said.