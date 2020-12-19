  • MORE MARKET STATS

JKCA money laundering case: ED attaches Rs 11.86 crore assets of Farooq Abdullah, others

December 19, 2020 7:04 PM

They said the agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (Photo source: IE)

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, official sources said on Saturday.

Two immovable assets are residential, one is a commercial property while three other plots of land have also been attached by the Enforcement Directorate, they said.

While the book value of these attached properties is Rs 11.86 crore, their market value is about Rs 60-70 crore, they added.

The 83-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED in this case a number of times, the last being in October at Srinagar.

