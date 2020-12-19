JKCA money laundering case: ED attaches Rs 11.86 crore assets of Farooq Abdullah, others

They said the agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (Photo source: IE)
The ED has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, official sources said on Saturday.
