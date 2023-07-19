Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrants shot at by terrorists in Anantnag, second attack in a week

In another incident of attack on non-local labourers in a week, two migrants were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Tuesday evening.

The injured labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, NDTV reported.

The police have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

“Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search operation. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

This is the second attack on migrant workers in a week. On July 13, three non-local labourers from Bihar were shot at in Shopian district in south Kashmir.

