scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrants shot at by terrorists in Anantnag, second attack in a week

This is the second attack on migrant workers in a week. On July 13, three non-local labourers from Bihar were shot at in Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Written by India News Desk
J&K: Two migrants shot at by terrorists in Anantnag, second attack in a week
Two migrants were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in Anantnag. (File photo/PTI)

In another incident of attack on non-local labourers in a week, two migrants were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Tuesday evening.

The injured labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, NDTV reported.

The police have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

Also Read

Also Read: Three labourers from Bihar shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

“Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search operation. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

This is the second attack on migrant workers in a week. On July 13, three non-local labourers from Bihar were shot at in Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Also Read: LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

More Stories on
Jammu and Kashmir

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 09:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS