J&K snow: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar | Published: December 13, 2019 11:04:30 AM

The snowfall, which began in the early hours of the day, resulted in accumulation of snow on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel on the highway, a traffic department official said.

The air traffic to the Valley remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day due to heavy snowfall, an Airports Authority of India officials said. (PTI)

Heavy snowfall forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and suspension of air traffic to Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The snowfall, which began in the early hours of the day, resulted in accumulation of snow on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel on the highway, a traffic department official said. Efforts are on to clear the highway for traffic, but operations are being hampered by continuous heavy snowfall, he said.

The air traffic to the Valley remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day due to heavy snowfall, an Airports Authority of India officials said. The operation had to be cancelled for the past six days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

