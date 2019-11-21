J&K situation: Shutdown in Kashmir continue after posters warning shopkeepers appear in Valley

Officials said the shutdown was observed in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in some areas in the north. (Reuters)

Shops and businesses were shut and public transport remained largely off the roads in most parts of Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Thursday, after posters warning shopkeepers against opening their establishments appeared in some areas. The posters calling for shutdown also appeared a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that normalcy had returned to the valley. Officials said the shutdown was observed in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in some areas in the north.

Shop owners did not open their establishments during the morning hours they did over the past few weeks, they said. Public transport remained largely off the roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley. However, a few auto-rickshaws and inter-district cabs were plying, the officials said. Pre-paid mobile phones and all internet services continue to remain suspended since August 5, when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Most of the top level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have been either detained or placed under house arrest. The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.