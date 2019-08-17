J&K situation: Restrictions eased in 5 more districts of Jammu region, life limping back to normal

The restrictions under prohibitory orders were eased in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts in the Chenab valley and border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Pir Panjal region early in the morning, they said. (PTI photo)

Life started limping back to normal in the Jammu region on Saturday after the authorities eased restrictions in five more districts imposed early this month as a precautionary measure following scraping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The restrictions under prohibitory orders were eased in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts in the Chenab valley and border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Pir Panjal region early in the morning, they said.

The officials said most of the shops and business establishments in the districts reopened but educational institutions remained closed and are likely to reopen from Monday. The landline telephone services were also restored, but mobile and internet mobile services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure, they said. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in these districts, the officials said.

Also read| Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions eased in parts of Valley, over 50,000 landline telephones restored

The authorities are monitoring the situation while police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in the major towns and district headquarters, they added. Normal activities already resumed in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi district on August 10, five days after most parts of Jammu and Kashmir were placed under strict curfew-like restrictions following the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and reorganise the state into two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting an order issued by district magistrate, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday, the officials said the day curfew was lifted in the communally sensitive town but the prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC will remain in force till further orders to maintain law and order. Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar district town and its surrounding villages on August 5 and was relaxed from time to time.

“The curfew is hereby lifted with effect from August 16 afternoon. However, the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 4 am till further orders,” the officials said reading out from the order. In another order issued on Friday, the officials said the district magistrate, Kishtwar, announced imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC to maintain peace, tranquility, law and order in the town and its adjoining villages.

“Keeping in view the prevailing situation in the town and its adjoining areas, there is apprehension that some miscreants or separatists are going to deliver provocative speeches igniting the sentiments of a particular community whereby posing threat to the peace and public tranquility in the town and its adjoining villages,” the order read.

The officials said assembly of five or more persons at any public place, thoroughfare, street, bus stand and market within the limits of Kishtwar town and its adjoining villages is prohibited under the order. The order also asked people not to join or take out any procession or hold public meeting of five or more persons or raise anti-national slogans. It also said they should not carry any type of weapon.