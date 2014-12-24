JK polls: Omar Abdullah to tender resignation today

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will submit his resignation tomorrow when he will make a customary call on state Governor N N Vohra.

The chief minister, whose party National Conference won 17 seats, including two independents from Zanskar and Udhampur supported by his party, gave the indication about his resignation on microblogging site Twitter.

“…my bio (biodata) will change once I’ve called on the Governor tomorrow,” he tweeted.

The 44-year-old Omar recalled his previous election and said that he was very nervous a day before counting in 2008.

“6 years ago I was nervous as hell the night before counting, this time I’m strangely calm. What will be will be & I’ll be a happy person,” he said.

Omar Abdullah lost from Sonawar Assembly seat of Srinagar district and has won Beerwah Assembly by a margin of over 1000 seats.