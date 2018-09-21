J&K: Militant killed in Bandipora encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the forest area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said, taking the number of ultras killed in the operation to two. An Army official said while one militant was killed on Thursday, the body of another militant was recovered this morning.

“Two militants have been killed in the Bandipora operation,” the official said. He said the identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in forests of Sumlar area in north Kashmir on Thursday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces’ positions. The operation is underway, the official said.