J&K: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for second consecutive day, 3000 vehicles stranded

January 14, 2020

Heavy rains triggered the shooting of stones in Moumpassi, Digdole and Panthiyal areas on Monday afternoon, forcing suspension of the traffic, the official said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to landslides and snowfall, leaving over 3000 vehicles stranded. The traffic on the highway was closed due to shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the arterial road at several places in Ramban district, traffic police officials said.

Heavy rains triggered the shooting of stones in Moumpassi, Digdole and Panthiyal areas on Monday afternoon, forcing suspension of the traffic, the official said. Snowfall is also continuing on Kashmir side of the highway including Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the valley, since Sunday.

No fresh traffic was allowed from Nagrota in Jammu for Kashmir, they said. As result of blockade of the highway, over 3000 vehicles are stranded at various places en route from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Banihal belt of Ramban district and also on Kashmir side.

