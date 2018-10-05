​​​
  3. J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik asks Yogi Adityanath to ensure safety of Kashmiri students after Greater Noida incident

The Kashmiri student was thrashed after a fight broke out between groups of Indian and Afghanistan students at the varsity Thursday, prompting police to book over 350 students for rioting and related offences.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri students in educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, after a student from the valley was beaten up at a private university in Greater Noida.

“The governor Friday morning spoke to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, urging him to ensure that Kashmiri students are provided a safe and secure environment in the educational institutions of the state,” an official spokesman said.

