J&K Governor NN Vohra forwards report to President for imposition of Governor’s rule

Governor N N Vohra today forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP pulled out of the coalition government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tendered her resignation.

The report was sent to the President after Vohra held consultations with Mehbooba, BJP state chief Ravinder Raina, NC vice president Omar Abdullah and Congress state president G A Mir.

“The governor received a letter by fax, jointly signed by Ravinder Raina and Kavinder Gupta, state BJP president and leader of BJP Legislature Party respectively, about withdrawing BJP’s support to the coalition government,” a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Mehbooba tendered her resignation thereafter but the governor has asked her to continue in office till alternative arrangements are made.

“The governor spoke to Kavinder Gupta and Mehbooba Mufti to ascertain whether their respective parties intended to explore alternative alliances to form a government in the state and was informed in the negative by both the leaders,” he said.

Vohra also spoke to Mir, who informed that his party did not have the numerical strength to form a government on its own or in alliance, the spokesperson said.

Later, the governor had a meeting with Omar, who stated that there was no alternative to governor’s rule and elections.

“After concluding his consultations with all the major political parties, Governor Vohra has forwarded his report to the President for imposition of governor’s rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson added.