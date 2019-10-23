J&K Block Development Council elections: Date, time, schedule, results, all you need to know

Voting in the BDC elections will begin at 9 am and continue till 1 pm across the state.

The maiden Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held on Thursday. Voting in the BDC elections will begin at 9 am and continue till 1 pm across the state. The counting of votes has been scheduled for the same day from 3 pm. Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the polling stations. In addition, special security arrangements have been made for panches and sarpanches, who will vote in the BDC elections.

A close deadline for the conduct of Block Development Council elections have been planned to complete before the state of J&K is formally declared a Union Territory on October 31.

The BDC elections will see 1,065 candidates in the fray across 310 polling stations. The Congress, CPI(M), National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party are not taking part in the elections, which are being held on party basis. This is the first electoral exercise after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to J&K.

Who will take part in the election

According to J&K Chief Electoral Office, there are 26,629 electors – 8,313 women and 18,316 men – for the elections to elect chairpersons of BDCs. Over 18,000 panches and sarpanches are eligible to take part in the elections in Jammu division but Kashmir division has only 7,528 elected panches and sarpanches.

Out of the 316 blocks in J&K, the election will be held in 310 blocks across 22 districts as two are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates. There are 90 candidates in Baramulla, 82 in Jammu, 76 in Rajouri, 74 in Doda, 72 in Kathua, 58 each in Udhampur and Budgam, 44 in Kishtwar, 43 in Ramban and 39 in Reasi, the officials said. Leh and Kargil districts together account for 74 candidates, 38 from Kargil and 36 from Leh. Five candidates are in the fray from Srinagar district.

What will be the election procedure

Announcing the polls in September, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar has said that the entire process for the conduct of Block Development Council elections will be completed by November 5.

The election notification in this regard would be issued on October 1. The nominations would be filed up to October 9 and the scrutiny of nominations would be done on October 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was October 11. Kumar said the entire election process shall be completed by November 5, 2019.

Model Code of Conduct provisions come into force

The CEO announced that the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) shall also come into force with immediate effect, adding all the provisions of MCC will apply to all the Panchayat Halqas (rural areas) and will be applicable to all the candidates, political parties along with the State and Central governments.

The CEO also announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) provisions will come into force with immediate effect. All the provisions of MCC will extend to all the candidates, rural areas, political parties and the State and Central governments.

Ballot boxes will be used in the election

J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar had said that ballot boxes would be used in the elections of the chairpersons of the BDCs. The election will be held through secret ballot. The CEO has said that adequate measures will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections.