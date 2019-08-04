J&K Bank scam: Mehbooba Mufti asked to clarify position, she says ‘such tactics won’t work’

Mufti called it an attempt to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. (Reuters)

J&K Bank scam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday asked former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to clarify whether she had endorsed some appointments in J&K Bank. The notice was based on the investigation that revealed that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on the recommendation of a few Ministers. The ACB is probing multi-crore loan fraud case in J&K Bank.

“It has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on the recommendation of few Ministers…It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank,” the notice to Mufti stated.

However, the former chief minister called it an attempt to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. In a tweet, she said: “Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work.”

Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work pic.twitter.com/RUUbRRpK2v — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

