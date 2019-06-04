J&K assembly polls likely to be conducted later this year, schedule to be announced after conclusion of Amarnath Yatra

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it will decide to hold the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. The Commission will monitor the situation in the state and take inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule. In a statement, the Commission said: "Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws\/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year." It further said: "The Commission will keep on regularly and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir." The state has been under President's rule since December 2018. The state government fell after the BJP withdrew support from the PDP in June 2018. After the collapse of the government, the governor's rule was imposed. It was expected that the commission would hold assembly elections in the troubled state with the Lok Sabha. However, the EC did not do it citing security concerns.