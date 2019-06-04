J&K assembly polls likely to be conducted later this year, schedule to be announced after conclusion of Amarnath Yatra

By: |
Updated: June 4, 2019 8:57:55 PM

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it will decide to hold the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year.

J&K assembly polls

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it will decide to hold the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. The Commission will monitor the situation in the state and take inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule.

In a statement, the Commission said: “Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year.”

It further said: “The Commission will keep on regularly and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The state has been under President’s rule since December 2018. The state government fell after the BJP withdrew support from the PDP in June 2018. After the collapse of the government, the governor’s rule was imposed.

It was expected that the commission would hold assembly elections in the troubled state with the Lok Sabha. However, the EC did not do it citing security concerns.

 

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. J&K assembly polls likely to be conducted later this year, schedule to be announced after conclusion of Amarnath Yatra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition