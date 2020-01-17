J&K administration releases 4 politicians from house arrest

By: |
Srinagar | Published: January 17, 2020 1:12:28 PM

The four politicians released late Thursday night include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile state.

jammu and kashmir, jk news, jammu kashmir administration, pdp leader,mla hostelJammu and Kashmir administration has released from house arrest four politicians – one each from the NC, PDP, PC and Congress. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released from house arrest four politicians – one each from the NC, PDP, PC and Congress — after keeping them in detention for over five months following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said on Friday. The four politicians released late Thursday night include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile state.

“Former minister Abdul Haq Khan from PDP, former deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, former MLA Mohammad Abbas Wani from Peoples Conference and former MLA Abdul Rashid from Congress have been released from house detention,” the officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. J&K administration releases 4 politicians from house arrest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress
2MHA asks NIA to initiate process of probing case of arrested JK DSP
3Citizenship process in India ‘non-discriminatory’, we all wedded to Constitution: Ram Madhav