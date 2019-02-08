J&K: 10 policemen trapped after avalanche hits police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 8:44 AM

Avalanche in Kulgam: Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday. The Kulgam district in south Kashmir has received as much as five feet snow.

avalanche in KulgamJ&K: 10 policemen trapped after avalanche hits police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam

At least 10 policemen were feared trapped inside their post after a avalanche struck Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. According to police, the avalanche hit the police post on the north portal near Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. There were 10 cops present inside the post when incident took place.

Police said that while 10 policemen posted at the post near the tunnel were reported safe, 10 others are believed to be trapped. Search operations to rescue missing cops are underway.

“Police rescue teams and other concerned agencies have been rushed to the site,” a police official told news agency PTI.


Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday. The Kulgam district in south Kashmir has received as much as five feet snow.

Avalanche warning issued for 16 districts

Meanwhile, the Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment has issued an avalanche warning of varying degrees to 16 of the 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. High danger avalanche warning has been issued to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara districts in the valley, while medium danger warning was issued to Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Leh districts. A low danger warning was issued for Kargil district.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. J&K: 10 policemen trapped after avalanche hits police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition