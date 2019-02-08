J&K: 10 policemen trapped after avalanche hits police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam

At least 10 policemen were feared trapped inside their post after a avalanche struck Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. According to police, the avalanche hit the police post on the north portal near Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. There were 10 cops present inside the post when incident took place.

Police said that while 10 policemen posted at the post near the tunnel were reported safe, 10 others are believed to be trapped. Search operations to rescue missing cops are underway.

“Police rescue teams and other concerned agencies have been rushed to the site,” a police official told news agency PTI.

Latest visuals: Avalanche occurred near the police post in Jawahar Tunnel area in Kulgam district today. Rescue operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/2JtMNUkmPl — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019



Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday. The Kulgam district in south Kashmir has received as much as five feet snow.

Avalanche warning issued for 16 districts

Meanwhile, the Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment has issued an avalanche warning of varying degrees to 16 of the 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. High danger avalanche warning has been issued to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara districts in the valley, while medium danger warning was issued to Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Leh districts. A low danger warning was issued for Kargil district.