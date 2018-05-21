JJ Hospital strike: Mumbai doctors’ protest enters Day 3; top developments

JJ Hospital strike: Subsequently, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called an indefinite strike demanding increased security in hospitals.

JJ Hospital strike: JJ Hospital in Mumbai has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Over hundreds of resident doctors went for a strike on Saturday and the protest has entered its third day today. The protest began after relative of a patient, who had passed away, reportedly vandalised the hospital and allegedly attacked and injured two resident doctors. Subsequently, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called an indefinite strike demanding increased security in hospitals.

Here are the latest developments on JJ Hospital Doctors’ strike

Four people, including three men and a woman, were arrested in connection with the incident, which took place at the female ward on Friday night after their relative passed away at the hospital.

According to police officials, Zahira Bi Sannaullah Shaikh (45), was admitted to the hospital on May 17. “She was a resident of Mumbra and had been referred to JJ hospital from a private hospital. She had a gallbladder-related ailment,” said senior Inspector Shirish Gaikwad.

Police said that two injured resident doctors are Shalmali Dharmadhikari and Atish Parikh. The incident allegedly took place after the relatives complained that the patient was not being taken care of. “At night, the male members of the family started misbehaving with a first-year woman resident doctor in the female ward. When a second-year male resident tried to intervene, the family members beat up the two doctors,” said an officer.

“Around five persons, including the doctors, were injured. A nurse and a relative of another patient also sustained injuries while trying to stop the attackers,” the officer added. “They also sustained minor injuries on their hands and face,” said a doctor. DCP (Zone I) Manoj Sharma said a case was registered early Saturday against Mumbra residents Mohammad Sanaullah Shaikh (32), Sony Sanaullah Shaikh (23), Rihan Sanaullah Shaikh (22) and Samila Khatun Sanaullah Shaikh (20). “We have booked them under Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Service Act 2010, Public property Damage Prevention Act along the IPC.”

Sarang Donarkar, chief of MARD, alleged that there is no adequate security facilities for the resident doctors. “We have been requesting that security alarms be installed inside the wards and various other locations in the hospital for more than a year now. Our requests have fallen on deaf ears. We also want more security guards to be deployed.”

A delegation of MARD had met JJ Hospital dean S.D. Nanandkar and joint director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Prakash Wakode. It has been learnt that the meeting failed to yield any successful resolution.