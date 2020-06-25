‘Five daughters for a son’: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari sparks row with sexist remark, BJP questions Sonia Gandhi

MP: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari slams Modi government over demonetisation and GST decisions. (File pic)

Congress MLA and Madhya Pradesh unit chief has landed himself in a major controversy after he compared a host of Modi government’s schemes to daughters while the wait for the son, Vikas (development), continued. Jitu Patwari, an MLA from Rau constituency, said this in a tweet wherein targeting the BJP government over demonetisation and GST decisions.

“People have been hoping for a son but what they got instead was five daughters. All of these daughters were born but a son, Vikas, hasn’t been born yet,” Jitu, who served as the education minister and the working president of his party’s state unit, said.

Jitu’s tweet triggered a major controversy with BJP seeking an answer from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Later, he posted an apology: “As far as daughters are concerned, they are divine.”

“Modiji broke the back of the country’s economy with demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession. The public endured all this only in the hope of development. I regret if any sentiments have been hurt,” he wrote.

The Congress party and its leaders including former president Rahul Gandhi often attack the Modi government over demonetisation and GST, calling them a ‘blunder’. The issues also snowball during elections.

Jitu’s latest barb drew a sharp retort from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The BJP leader demanded from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to answer for her party MLA’s crass statement.

“As the country is celebrating the sacrifice of Rani Durgavati (a mid-16th century queen), he is tweeting that five daughters were born for a son. Is it a crime to have daughters? Has Sonia Gandhi given the task of humiliating daughters to this leader?” the CM asked.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks project daughters as unwanted.

“Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted and in most regressive manner. This should not go unpunished,” Patra tweeted to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.