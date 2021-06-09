  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jitin Prasada, two-time Congress MP, joins BJP ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections

By: |
June 09, 2021 1:40 PM

Jitin Prasada is being termed as a prize catch for the BJP as he is a known Brahmin face in central UP

Jitin Prasad has joined the BJP in presence of Piyush Goyal in New Delhi today.

In a setback for Congress a year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, former union minister Jitin Prasada today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and party leader Anil Baluni at its headquarters in Delhi. Prasada is a two-time Lok Sabha MP but had lost to BJP’s Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra in 2014 and 2019. While he stood third in the 2019 polls, he was placed fourth in the 2014 polls.

Jitin Prasada joining the BJP is being seen as a setback for the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh plan as he was in the core team of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

Prasada is being termed as a prize catch for the BJP as he is a known Brahmin face in central UP and could benefit the saffron party in the upcoming election.

