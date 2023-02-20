Andaman rape case: Ex-chief secretary Jitendra Narain granted bail

Jitendra Narain, former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was on Monday granted bail by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in an alleged rape case of a 21-year-old woman, reported PTI.

The bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash and Justice Md Nizamuddin granted bail to Narain on the conditions that he would neither leave India nor enter the Islands unless called for.

“Narain was given conditional bail. Among the conditions are he cannot enter Andaman and Nicobar Islands unless called for, he will not use officers to influence the witness, he cannot make phone calls to any officers and the victim party, he will deposit his passport and cannot leave India,” Advocate Pathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, said.

The advocate added he is moving the Supreme Court against the order.

The 21-year-old woman, a resident of Port Blair, had registered a complaint alleging that she was violently and sexually assaulted by Narain on two occasions. She alleged that she was lured to the chief secretary’s residence on the promise of a government job and then allegedly raped by him. She had also alleged that then Union Territory’s Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was also involved in the case, reported The Indian Express.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the had recently concluded that it had sufficient evidence to prosecute Narain and three others on multiple charges, including rape and criminal conspiracy.

The SIT has also detailed the existence of more victims in its chargesheet filed in a Port Blair court on February 3 in the alleged sex-for-jobs scam in Port Blair, according to IE.

Narain was arrested on November 10 last year on an FIR registered on October 1 when he was posted as chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. Following the allegations, he was suspended on October 17.