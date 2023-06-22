Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha extends support to NDA

Hours after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the ruling BJP.

“From today, we are an NDA partner. We have agreed to support the NDA and the NDA is also ready to be with us. This is what we discussed today,” Manjhi told reporters.

This development came two-days after the HAM withdrew support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar and later submitted the letter of withdrawal to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi and HAM party president Santosh Suman met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 21.

“PM Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world. Amit Shah and Modi are taking the nation forward. We’ve decided to come back to NDA and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and he has agreed,” the former Bihar Chief Minister said, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Manjhi of “spying on the Mahagathbandhan allies”, alleging he worked for the benefit of BJP.

On June 13, Santosh suman resigned from Nitish Kumar’s cabinet alleging “threat” to the existence of his party. “The existence of my party was under threat, I did this to protect it,” he said while addressing a press conference.