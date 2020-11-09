  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jitan Ram Manjhi Imamganj Election Results 2020: Can Jitan Ram Manjhi repeat 2015 in Imamganj?

November 9, 2020 2:15 PM

Jitan Ram Manjhi is up against Uday Narayan Choudhary of the RJD and Shobha Sinha of the LJP. In 2015, Manjhi won this seat by defeating Uday Narayan Choudhary by a huge margin of about 30,000 votes.

Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi Election Result 2020, Imamganj Jitan Ram Manjhi Election Result 2020: Former chief minister of Bihar and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Majhi is contesting from Imamganj assembly constituency in Gaya district. He is up against Uday Narayan Choudhary of the RJD and Shobha Sinha of the LJP. In 2015, Manjhi won this seat by defeating Uday Narayan Choudhary by a huge margin of about 30,000 votes.

Choudhary, however, has won Imamganj seat four times — 1990, 2000, 2005, and 2010. The contest between the duo is expected to be tough as they both are Dalit leaders with considerable clout.

Both the leaders were earlier part of the JDU of Nitish Kumar. After massive defeat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar took the responsibility and stepped down from the top post. Jitan Ram Manjhi then became the next chief minister. Months later, he was asked to step down to make way for Nitish Kumar. When Manjhi refused, he was asked to seek a vote of confidence. He, however, resigned from the chief minister post and quit the JDU. Later, he formed his own political outfit – Hindustani Awam Morcha.

In 2015, JDU then decided to contest assembly polls with the RJD. Both the parties together swept the elections and formed the government with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister. Two years later, the JDU broke the alliance with RJD and returned to NDA. Uday Narayan Choudhary,who was until then with the JDU, protested the re-alliance with the BJP and left Nitish Kumar. In 2019, he joined the RJD.

The Imamganj assembly constituency went to polls in the first phase held on October 28. The results will be declared on Tuesday (November 10).

