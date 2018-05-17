Jinnah painting row: AMU students call off protest

​​​
By: | Aligarh | Published: May 17, 2018 12:39 AM
Jinnah painting, AMU, Aligarh Muslim University, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Omar Peerzada, india The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) leaders sat on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a judicial enquiry into the violence on the campus. (File Photo: PTI)

The students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today ended their protest over a portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah, an official said. According to AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, at around 8 pm this evening the vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor accompanied by his wife Dr Hameeda Tariq visited the dharna site and offered juice to student protestors who were sitting on a hunger strike since past three days.

