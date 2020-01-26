‘Jinnah is winning’: Shashi Tharoor’s latest on ‘CAA-NRC-NPR’ 

The Congress has been protesting against the CAA and some of the states under its rule have already declared that they will not implement the citizenship law.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens would prove that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation. Responding to a question on his reported remark that ‘CAA implementation would be the fulfillment of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, he reportedly said: “I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning.”

“If CAA would lead to NPR and NRC, that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah’s victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can’t be just towards Muslims,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. The CAA has already come into force but the discussion on NRC is yet to begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was no proposal as yet on nationwide NRC.

The Congress and its senior leaders have been vehemently opposing the CAA and NRC. Recently, Shashi Tharoor visited Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where hundreds of women have been sitting on a dharna against the citizenship law since December 15. Speaking there, the senior Congress leader told the protestors that they were an inspiration to every democrat in the country. “We stand with you, we stand with the courage you have shown. We stand with the spirit and the faith you have in the Indian constitution,” Tharoor said.

The Congress has been protesting against the CAA and some of the states under its rule have already declared that they will not implement the citizenship law. Punjab and Rajasthan recently passed an anti-CAA resolution demanding the withdrawal of the act. However, Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that his government will not go back on CAA.