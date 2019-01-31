Jind election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Jind election counting LIVE: Counting of votes began for the Jind assembly seat by-election at 8 am amid tight security. Voting had taken place on January 28 with nearly 76% of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise.
The by-election is a test for all the four major parties in the fray – the ruling BJP led by Manohat Lal Khattar, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While Congress has fielded its sitting Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala, the BJP has given ticket to Krishan Middha from here. Umed Singh is INLD’s candidate and the JJP has fielded Digvijay Chautala. The election was necessitated after the death of two-time INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha, whose son is in the fray on a BJP ticket.
Jind election result 2019 live: Counting of votes begins
Jind election counting live: About Jind Assembly seat
Jind is predominantly an urban constituency where caste combinations play an important role. Over 1.72 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Jind. The constituency has a substantial vote of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent).
Jind election result 2019 live: 21 candidates in fray
The Jind bye-election is a test for all the four parties in the fray -- the ruling BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). There were 21 candidates, including 16 independents. The four main candidates are Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress), Krishan Middha (BJP), Umed Singh (INLD) and Digvijay Chautala (JJP).
