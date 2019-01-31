Jind election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

  1. Home
Jan 31, 2019 8:08 am

Jind bypoll election result LIVE Updates: Counting is currently underway in Jind to elect a new MLA. The polling was held on Monday with over 76% voters exercising their franchise.

Jind election counting LIVE: Counting of votes began for the Jind assembly seat by-election at 8 am amid tight security. Voting had taken place on January 28 with nearly 76% of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

The by-election is a test for all the four major parties in the fray – the ruling BJP led by Manohat Lal Khattar, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While Congress has fielded its sitting Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala, the BJP has given ticket to Krishan Middha from here. Umed Singh is INLD’s candidate and the JJP has fielded Digvijay Chautala. The election was necessitated after the death of two-time INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha, whose son is in the fray on a BJP ticket.

 

Jind bypoll election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting gets underway

    Jind election result 2019 live: Counting of votes begins

    Counting of voters gets underway in Jind to elect a new MLA. All the fourt prominent political parties -- BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are in the fray. The election comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

    Jind election counting live: About Jind Assembly seat

    Jind is predominantly an urban constituency where caste combinations play an important role. Over 1.72 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Jind. The constituency has a substantial vote of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent).

    Jind election result 2019 live: 21 candidates in fray

    The Jind bye-election is a test for all the four parties in the fray -- the ruling BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). There were 21 candidates, including 16 independents. The four main candidates are Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress), Krishan Middha (BJP), Umed Singh (INLD) and Digvijay Chautala (JJP).

Jind election 2019Nearly 75% of over 1.72 lakh electorate had voted on Monday in Jind Assembly seat's multi-cornered by-election. The contest is vital for the ruling BJP, opposition INLD, Congress and the newly formed JJP. THe election was necessitated due to demise of INLD's sitting MLA Hari Chand Middha. His son Krishan Middha is in the fray on BJP ticket. In total, there were 21 candidates, including 16 independents. The four main candidates are Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress, BJP's Krishan Middha, INLD's Umed Singh (INLD) and JJP's Digvijay Chautala. In 2014 assembly polls, INLD nominee Hari Chand had won with 31,631 votes. He was followed by the BJP (29,374) and the Congress (15,267).
