Jind election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Jind election result: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Jind election counting LIVE: Counting of votes began for the Jind assembly seat by-election at 8 am amid tight security. Voting had taken place on January 28 with nearly 76% of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

The by-election is a test for all the four major parties in the fray – the ruling BJP led by Manohat Lal Khattar, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While Congress has fielded its sitting Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala, the BJP has given ticket to Krishan Middha from here. Umed Singh is INLD’s candidate and the JJP has fielded Digvijay Chautala. The election was necessitated after the death of two-time INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha, whose son is in the fray on a BJP ticket.