Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Peaceful polling underway for Jind Vidhan Sabha seat

Jind election LIVE Updates: Voting underway to Jind assembly bypoll

Jind by-election LIVE Updates: Peaceful polling is underway in Jind Vidhan Sabha seat of Haryana amid tight security. Voting for the high-stake bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday and will continue till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will take place on January 31.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Jind to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Nearly 3,000 policemen have been deployed and also 500 home guards and over 200 personnel have been drawn from the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray including Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala and ruling BJP’s Krishan Middha. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has given ticket to Umed Singh Redhu. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha in August last year.