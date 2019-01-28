Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Peaceful polling underway for Jind Vidhan Sabha seat

Jind by-election LIVE Updates: Peaceful polling is underway in Jind Vidhan Sabha seat of Haryana amid tight security. Voting for the high-stake bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday and will continue till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will take place on January 31.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Jind to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Nearly 3,000 policemen have been deployed and also 500 home guards and over 200 personnel have been drawn from the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).
A total of 21 candidates are in the fray including Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala and ruling BJP’s Krishan Middha. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has given ticket to Umed Singh Redhu. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha in August last year.
Highlights
Jind byelection 2019 LIVE Updates: Jat voters dominance in Jind
Jind lies in the heart of Haryana. It is the fourth district of the Jat belt along with Sonipat, Rohtak and Hissar. Jats constitute about 28% Haryana's total population of 2.50 crore. SCs at a combined 21% come close to Jats. Barring northern Haryana, the Jats have strongholds everywhere in the state. In Jind as well, the Jats have a strong dominance and they hold the key.
Jind Vidhan Sabha chunav LIVE Updates: AAP backs Jannayak Janata Party
Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is backing Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the Jind bypoll. While addressing a rally earlier in Jind, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared that his party workers will campaign for JJP nominee Digvijay Singh Chautala. Kejriwal had clarified that he decided to support JJP after he found the two younger members of Chautala family 'selfless'.
Jind bypolls LIVE Updates: Semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections?
The Jind bypoll will also decide the fate of Digvijay Singh Chautala and Vinod Arshi, respective candidates of two newly formed political outfits — Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) of BJP's rebel MP Raj Kumar Saini. The campaign ended on Saturday evening. The campaign was dominated by barbs, charges and counter charges as arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year. Also, opposition parties are saying that the high-stake election is a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Surjewala, Redhu and Digvijay are all Jats while Middha belongs to the Punjabi community.
Jind by election LIVE Updates: Counting on January 31
Counting of votes will take place on January 31, the ElectionCommission has announced. The election was necessitated here after demise of INLD's sitting MLA Hari Chand Middha in August 2018. In 2009, he had defeated Mange Ram Gupta who was Cabinet Minister of Haryana. In 2014 assembly polls, he again won from Jind constituency.
Jind by election 2019: 21 candidates in fray
A total of 21 candidates, including two women, are in the fray. Prominent among the candidates include senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, late Hari Chand Middha's son and BJP candidate Krishan Middha and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu. Surjewala is already Congress' sitting MLA from Kaithal.
Jind bypoll LIVE: Tight security across Jind for smooth conduct of election
A senior police official told PTI that as part of elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling, nearly 3,000 policemen have been put on duty. Besides, 500 home guards and over 200 personnel drawn from the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force have also been deployed. Additional police forces have been deployed at sensitive and highly-sensitive booths. Jind assembly segment has been divided into 24 sectors, with six deputy superintendents of police being made in-charge to oversee security arrangements.
Jind assembly bypoll LIVE Updates: 1.70-lakh people eligible to vote
According to the Election Commission, nearly 1.70-lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. Braving cold weather conditions, people could be seen queuing up at various polling booths to cast their vote. There are 71 polling booths in rural areas of this constituency and 103 polling booths fall in urban areas.
Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Randeep Surjewala visits Somnath temple in Jind
Congress' candidate Randeep Surjewala visited Somnath temple here to offer prayers. He is the Congress candidate for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Jind.
Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting underway in Jind
Voting began for the high-stake multi-cornered bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency of Haryana on Monday. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. All necessary arrangements have been put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of polling.
