Jignesh Mevani’s fake Tweet goes viral. He apologises; know what happened

Jignesh Mevani (IE)

Jignesh Mevani, a Gujrat politician representing Vadgam constituency of the state, created a controversy on Wednesday by sharing a photoshopped image on Twitter. The image featured columnist Shefali Vaidya, who has often “exposed” left-wing and “liberal hypocrisy”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of Art of Living, juxtaposed next to an image from the film ‘Oh My God’ that deals with superstitions and self-styled godmen.

On Wednesday morning, Mevani posted the image on Twitter crediting a Facebook page named ‘Indian Atheists’ along with a tweet reading, “Arre re..isko dekhkar seriously bolne lag gaya, “Oh my god!”..bahut filmy ho gaya yeh toh. Did art predict real life? Film ki tarah, 3 bahut bade actors hai…dramebaaz.” Mevani later deleted the tweet after the truth about photoshopped image was reported. Mewani’s tweet roughly translates to, “I really wanted to say Oh My God! Quite filmy. Did art predict real life? Just like the film, these three are big actors… dramebaaz.”

Screenshot of the controversial tweet

Later, the politician tweeted an apology saying, he had no idea about the image being photoshopped, and will be more careful from the next time. Here’s what his tweet says:

I am told that this is a photoshoped image. Apologies for posting it without verification. Deleting my previous tweet now and will be careful in future.We all should be careful abt this and whenever we get to know that it’s fabricated we should delete ithttps://t.co/Iw5FnxINe5 — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitterati have not left him unscathed. While some questioned his leadership, and the state of polity in this country, others demanded Twitter to take action against him for harassment of a ‘private citizen’.

This is, however, not the first time when Mevani has rocked a controversy. Previously also Jignesh got into a controversy by speaking his view on Dalit icons BR Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and Mayawati in January this year.